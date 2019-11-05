Election Day:Results for key races in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Penn State football, Talkers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — As the college football season enters the home stretch, we now have this year’s first set of rankings for the College Football Playoff. Penn State came in at the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ohio State claimed the top spot in the rankings, followed by No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama. Penn State ranked just ahead of No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Georgia.

The Nittany Lions currently have an 8-0 record and will take on another undefeated Big 10 team on Saturday when they hit the road to play 17th-ranked Minnesota.

So far this year, Penn State’s key wins have come against 14th-ranked Michigan and 18th-ranked Iowa

The CFB Playoff committee use championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head matchups and outcomes against common opponents to determine the rankings.

A new ranking will be revealed every Tuesday until Dec. 3 and then the final rankings are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8 — the day after conference championship games are played.

Erik Chambliss

Comments