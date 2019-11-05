Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is being evaluated after a crash caused a small explosion in West Philadelphia, officials say. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a diner on the 5700 block of Baltimore Avenue for reports of an accident and explosion.
According to authorities, a U-Haul van struck the side of the diner which triggered the explosion.
A teen was injured and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for evaluation.
The teen’s injuries are not believed to be serious.
No other injuries were reported.
