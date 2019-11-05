New Touchscreen Voting Machines Debut In Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia voters heading to the polls on Tuesday will be greeted by brand new voting machines. Gone are the old push-button machines.
Instead, voters will use touchscreens with paper ballots.
Here’s how it works:
When you arrive at your polling place, you’ll receive a paper ballot that you will then feed into the machine. Then you’ll use the touchscreen to make your selections.
After that, the machine will print the ballot and store it in a secure container.
The new machines were a mandate by Governor Tom Wolf.
The rest of the state will roll them out by the 2020 election.
