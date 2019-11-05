VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — State legislative races top the ballot in the Garden State and one of the hottest battles is in South Jersey. Vineland is included in the 1st Legislative District, where the only New Jersey Senate race is going on. It’s a very competitive race that could shape the political landscape in Trenton.

This year’s ballot had no top executive to elect, like president or governor, yet many New Jerseyans still took the time to vote Tuesday.

“It’s everybody’s God-given right,” one voter said.

At stake is the New Jersey legislature. All 80 seats in the General Assembly are up for grabs and thanks to former state Sen. Jeff Van Drew moving up to Congress, there’s a special election in the Garden State’s southernmost district.

In Cumberland County, GOP Chairman Mike Testa is challenging Van Drew’s temporary Democratic replacement, Bob Andrzejczak.

“We’ve been able to do a lot in a very short amount of time and hopefully, if I’m re-elected, I get to continue to work hard for the people in the 1st District,” Andrzejczak said.

Andrzejczak is a former state assemblyman and an Army veteran who lost his leg in the Iraq War. He recently raised some eyebrows when he said he couldn’t rule out voting for Donald Trump next year if he doesn’t like the presidential candidate his Democratic Party chooses.

“I am absolutely a moderate and I have no shame in that, I will not deny that,” he said.

Both Andrzejczak and Testa say making New Jersey more affordable is a top issue. Testa, a lawyer, says he thinks it will take more Republicans in Trenton to make that happen.

“We have a totally out-of-touch governor in Gov. [Phil] Murphy,” Testa said. “We desperately need a check and balance in Trenton that we don’t have currently and picking up a Republican seat would add to that check and balance.”

The only statewide ballot question this year is about extending veteran property tax deductions to those in nursing homes.

Noticeably absent is a referendum on legalizing recreational marijuana, something Murphy continues to push for.