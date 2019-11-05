Election Day:New Jersey, Pennsylvania Races To Watch And Polling Locations
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day. Here are some of the races we’re watching.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney faces re-election and seats on the City Council are up for grabs.

New Touchscreen Voting Machines Debut In Philadelphia 

The balance of power is up for grabs in Delaware County.

Democrats are trying to take control of the county council for the first time in history.

Democrats Aim To Seize Control Of Delaware County Council For First Time On Election Day 

In New Jersey, all 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot.

The polls open in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and you can vote until 8 p.m.

In New Jersey, voters have between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Delaware does not have a general election tomorrow.

Click here for Pennsylvania polling locations. Click here for polling locations in New Jersey.

