Firefighters Battle Blaze At Abandoned House In Chester

By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled flames at an abandoned house in Chester, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out on Upland and East 8th Streets, around 5:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where firefighters could be seen dousing the flames.

No word on how the fire started.

There have been no reported injuries.

