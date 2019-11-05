Firefighters Battle Blaze At Abandoned House In Chester

Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled flames at an abandoned house in Chester, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out on Upland and East 8th Streets, around 5:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where firefighters could be seen dousing the flames.
No word on how the fire started.
There have been no reported injuries.
