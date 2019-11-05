Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware was ranked among the top 10 fattest states in the country, according to a new report. WalletHub released 2019’s Fattest States in America, along with diabetes facts and statistics on Tuesday.
The report compared the 50 states using 29 categories, including share of overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs.
Delaware came in ninth, while Pennsylvania was 24th and New Jersey No. 29.
Pennsylvania also ranked fourth in highest percentage of obese children, but 50th for lowest percentage of overweight children.
You must log in to post a comment.