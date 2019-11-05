Election Day:New Jersey, Pennsylvania Races To Watch And Polling Locations
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local TV, WalletHub

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware was ranked among the top 10 fattest states in the country, according to a new report. WalletHub released 2019’s Fattest States in America, along with diabetes facts and statistics on Tuesday.

The report compared the 50 states using 29 categories, including share of overweight and obese population, sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents, and obesity-related health care costs.

Delaware came in ninth, while Pennsylvania was 24th and New Jersey No. 29.

Pennsylvania also ranked fourth in highest percentage of obese children, but 50th for lowest percentage of overweight children.

Comments