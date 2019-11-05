Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews freed a person from a vehicle that was wedged under the back of a school bus in West Philadelphia. Police and medics were called to the area of 59th and Chestnut Streets in Cobbs Creek, just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Arriving officers found a vehicle that crashed into the back of a parked school bus that was empty at the time. A third vehicle was also involved in the accident.
Crews were able to pull the person from the vehicle that crashed into the school bus.
The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The person’s condition is not known.
It is unclear how the accident happened at this time.
