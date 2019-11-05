PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chaotic start to Election Day in Philadelphia, where new touchscreen voting machines were rolled out. Election officials say some of the new voting machines were not taking paper ballots that need to be inserted in them.
However, that was not the case at the polling location at 13th and Pine Streets in Center City. Poll workers say the new touchscreens there have been running fine.
The new voting machines were mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Voters say they’ve been easy to use and glad they’ve been updated.
“Machine tells you everything to do. If you can use a touchscreen at a Wawa, it’s no problem,” Donald Holey said.
“I like them very much, I think they’re simple to read. There’s a lot to take in but I thought it was user friendly,” added Peg Minehart.
Poll workers say turnout has been low so far.
