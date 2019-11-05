Chance Of Snow For Parts Of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Say it isn’t snow. The National Weather Service has issued its first forecast for snow this season for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Forecasters say light snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning for northwest New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s southern Poconos and Lehigh Valley.
The weather service is emphasizing only light snow accumulations are possible. Forecasters are predicting less than inch.
Officials say it’s a good time to brush up on winter driving tips.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
You must log in to post a comment.