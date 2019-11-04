PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild scene was caught on camera in Upper Darby. A gunman pulled up in a car, started shooting at a house, and then those inside returned fire.

“You will see how randomly he shoots that gun and fired 21 shots,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the shooter hop out of a car and unload a semi-automatic pistol into a home.

The shots rattled off rapidly, striking two homes along Parkview Road. Bullets blasted through windows and even pierced a natural gas service meter.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

“This is true urban terrorism at its finest,” Chitwood said. “Fortunately nobody got hit, but these shooters are bums. They’re animals, there is no other way to describe it.”

Detectives say the home was targeted, adding someone inside returned fire, shooting six times back in the direction of the street.

Police called the would-be victims in the home uncooperative and hostile.

“Obviously the people in 7771 know what’s happening, there’s no doubt in my mind they know what’s happening,” Chitwood said.

Neighbors say the area was once a great place to live and are frustrated by last night’s violence.

“I’m angry,” Vinny Tomassetti said. “If God forbid anybody got hurt, especially little kids or seniors, I’m livid as it is.”

Police are beefing up patrols as they search for the gunman.