PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial for a Philadelphia man accused of killing three men on his cousin’s farm in Bucks County begins this week. Sean Kratz is expected to testify in his own defense.
Kratz is charged with murdering the men on a farm in Solebury, Pa. in 2017 and then putting their bodies in a pig roaster and trying to set them on fire.
When he was represented by a different lawyer, Kratz gave a full videotaped confession and was set to plead guilty to third-degree murder.
He backed out of the deal at the last minute.
