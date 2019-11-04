Comments
SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBS) — Two local women were shot by police after going on a crime spree in Northern California. Officers shot the women during a dramatic confrontation that was caught on police body camera.
San Mateo police say they opened fire on Taleah Johnson, of Philadelphia, and Rickita James, of Newark, Delaware, after they drove toward officers at the end of a high-speed chase last month.
The women were accused of shoplifting from 11 locations around the state.
They face a long list of charges and are recovering from their injuries.
