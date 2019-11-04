Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man is under arrest after police say he strangled his girlfriend to death. The suspect, 20-year-old Pablo Choc-Caal, is facing weapons offenses and murder charges.
Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Trenton police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Anderson Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old woman lying unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation has revealed that during an argument, Choc-Caal used an extension cord to strangle his girlfriend.
