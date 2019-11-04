Comments
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County woman was arrested for faking cancer and charged with collecting donations through a GoFundMe page. Police say Jessica Cornell-Smith, of Chester Springs, started scam donation pages on GoFundMe and Facebook, seeking donations to assist with her medical bills.
Police say she obtained more than $8,000.
An acquaintance of the woman called police to report the scam.
The woman’s husband also told police she doesn’t have cancer and that she is covered under his employer’s health insurance policy.
