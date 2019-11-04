  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Nazareth news


NAZARETH, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters in Northampton County rushed to a car fire, Sunday night. Police found a Maserati on fire just before 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Henry Road in Nazareth.

Once firefighters put out the flames, there wasn’t much left of the car.

Police say the car had been reported stolen.

Maseratis range from $75,000 to $150,000.

Now, investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

