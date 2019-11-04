Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash in the Northeast sends four people to the hospital. The two-car accident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday along Roosevelt Boulevard near Tyson Avenue in Mayfair.
Two of the injured were taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
There’s no word on their condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
