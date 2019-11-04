Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s West Mount Airy section Monday evening. The double shooting took place on West Sharpnack Street just after 5:30 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the head and once in the left shoulder. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.
A second 17-year-old boy was shot once in the lower back, according to police. He is in stable condition at Einstein.
Police say the two suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on Sharpnack Street.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
