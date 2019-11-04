Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for four suspects who are wanted in connection to a brazen robbery of a Family Dollar store in North Philadelphia. It happened Friday on West Allegheny Avenue.
Police say two armed men pistol-whipped an employee and held him at gunpoint, forcing him to open the safe.
The stolen cash was placed in a white trash bag and the suspects took off. But they dropped the bag and its contents as they got away.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-32353/3354.
