PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a man for five murders that took place in 2011 and 2017. Police say 29-year-old Michael Blackston, of the 3900 block of Priscillia Street, was taken into custody around 9:20 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Race Street.
#BREAKING @PhillyPolice arrest Michael Blackston for 5 murders dating back to 2011 to 2017. Charges include (5) Counts of Murder, (3) Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related charges. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/IKRQvFa2xS
— Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) November 4, 2019
Blackston is accused of shooting and killing five men — three in 2011 and two in 2017.
The fatal shootings in 2011 happened on June 28 on the 1700 block of West Juniata Street; July 1 on the 5000 block of Wade Street; and July 30 on the 100 block of East Garfield Street.
The 2017 fatal shootings took place on Sept. 10 on the 2100 block of Chelten Avenue and Sept. 22 on the 2500 block of North 17th Street.
Blackston has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.
