NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Parts of Norristown and Plymouth Township are under a boil water advisory Monday because of a water main break earlier today. This affects about 800 Pennsylvania American Water customers near Fairfield Road and East Fornance Street.
Crews are working to fix the broken main on the 1700 block of Dartmouth Drive.
People who live in the area should boil the water for one minute and let it cool off before using it until further notice.
