



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jimmy Butler left many Sixers fans stunned when he decided to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the forward alluded to the idea that something happened behind the scenes which led to his decision to leave the Sixers.

“Stuff just don’t work out. Nobody knows what really went on in Philly and we’re going to leave it that way,” Butler told Yahoo Sports. “But it was a great opportunity for me.”

Butler did not go into detail about what may have happened but said, when the time is right, it will come out.

“All of that will come out whenever it’s time,” he said. “Right now is not the time. I’m locked in with this. I’m happy, man. I’m smiling and my guys want me to be here, my organization wants me to be here, I want to be here and we’re going to ride this thing until the wheels fall off. I’m not saying Philly wasn’t great, man. We had some really good players.”

With speculation now swirling, Butler says he talks with Joel Embiid nearly every day and that he will always have his back.

The Sixers sent shock waves through the NBA when they acquired the All-Star forward in an early-season trade last year. In 55 games with the Sixers, Butler averaged 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Last year’s Sixers team was arguably a quadruple-doink away from making it to the conference finals, but now the question is, what could have happened behind the scenes to make Jimmy Butler not want to return to the City of Brotherly Love?