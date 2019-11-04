



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s rare to be diagnosed with breast cancer as a young woman, and if it happens, it is usually aggressive. For two local women, instead of getting defeated by their terminal disease, they are taking to the airwaves and using their story to motivate others.

Self-pity just isn’t in Andy Sealy’s vocabulary.

“I would prefer it to be me than someone I know and care about, or a little child. I have had a full life,” Sealy said.

Sealy is 39 years old. It was two-and-a-half years ago when the Philadelphia resident first found a lump in her breast — soon after, getting the shocking diagnosis.

“‘Andy,’ she said, ‘we found it in your bones.’ And I kinda knew what that meant,” Sealy recalls.

Krysten Gentile of Garnet Valley was 35 and pregnant with her third son when she found out she was sick. She went through chemo pregnant and then again after giving birth, followed by intense radiation.

“A year-and-a-half went by, I thought I won my battle,” Gentile said. “The cancer came back. It’s in my bones, so now, like Andy, stage four metastatic breast cancer.”

It was their terminal disease that brought the two women together when mutuals friends suggested they meet.

“So I called her, late June, and I said I have this crazy idea, let’s start a podcast,” Gentile said.

“What’s up breasties! It’s Andy Sealy and Krysten Gentile, and we’re still here!” That signature line opens their weekly podcast, called “Making the Breast of It.”

Part chit-chat between friends, part awareness and therapy. It’s an open conversation and nothing is off-limits.

“First I was sad, and then I was angry because I do have these three little boys who are 5 years old and younger,” Gentile said.

The average patient with Gentile’s diagnosis lives for ten to 13 years, for Sealy’s diagnosis it’s three years.

“We know we are terminal, we know the statistics, but we don’t buy into any of that,” Sealy said.

Through their podcast, they now are motivating each other and inspiring listeners across the country to live their ‘breast life’ as well.

“Live every day to the fullest. Life is short, we never know how much time we really have left,” Gentile said.

“I feel like I’ve found a purpose, and so that makes me happy. I’m grateful,” Sealy said.

Sealy and Gentile say, in a way, cancer has been liberating for them, putting life into perspective. They are now making the most of quality time with their loved ones.

Next up – they are planning a trip to Bali together. They are determined to make every day count.

To listen to the podcast and to learn more about Sealy and Gentile, click here.