PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sexual abuse in collegiate sports was the focus of a gathering in Philadelphia on Monday. It was the first of many independent hearings by the Game Over Commission.
The commission is examining the institutional failures that led to the Larry Nassar case.
Nassar is a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor who’s behind bars for allegedly assaulting at least 250 young women.
“Nobody had the tools or the weapons that they needed to make sure this didn’t happen to this many children. So this commission has been put together to answer the question: how do we make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Marci Hamilton.
The Game Over Commission will be holding a series of hearings across the country.
