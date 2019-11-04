Comments
WYOMISSING HILLS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A small earthquake shook parts of Pennsylvania on Sunday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.6 magnitude quake happened just before 11 p.m. near Wyomissing Hills in Berks County.
Several people say they heard a loud boom and their furniture shook.
Officials say earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 aren’t typically felt by residents.
There are no reports of any damage.
