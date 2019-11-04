



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware woman spit on two police officers while being arrested for driving under the influence in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Dover over the weekend. Police were called to the McDonald’s on the 1400 block of Forrest Avenue on Sunday around 3 a.m. for a disorderly customer in the drive-thru.

Employees told officers that the suspect, 35-year-old Dana Courtenay, was cursing at employees about a food order and seemed to be intoxicated.

When officers arrived, Courtenay quickly drove out of the parking lot and ignored officers’ attempts to stop her. She drove into another shopping center and then back into the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Officers contacted Courtenay, who then got out of her vehicle and started screaming and cursing at the officers.

As they were trying to take her into custody, she began fighting with them and spit on two of the officers.

Courtenay would not take any of the sobriety tests but officers say she was clearly intoxicated.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood drawl at Kent General Hospital to determine her blood alcohol level.

She was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest with force, and other related charges.

She was released on a $9,700 unsecured bond.