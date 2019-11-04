  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a burglary suspect who was caught on surveillance video using the rear fire escape to access the roofs of houses in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 100 block of South Street on Oct. 28 around 6 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect using the rear fire escape to access the roof tops on the 100 block of South Street. Minutes later, he is seen with items in his hand and covering the surveillance camera.

Credit: CBS3

If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3013.

Comments