PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a burglary suspect who was caught on surveillance video using the rear fire escape to access the roofs of houses in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 100 block of South Street on Oct. 28 around 6 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspect using the rear fire escape to access the roof tops on the 100 block of South Street. Minutes later, he is seen with items in his hand and covering the surveillance camera.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3013.
