By CBS3 Staff
Dulce Maria Alavez


BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — On Sunday a small group of volunteers scoured the woods in Bridgeton, New Jersey for clues in the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez. The 5-year-old was kidnapped from a city park on Sept. 16.

The woman who organized Sunday’s search says the family has received messages to search near the river for Dulce.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office released a sketch last month of a man they believe to have been in the park at the time Dulce went missing.

(credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office)

Dulce’s family is planning a march next weekend to the police station to keep Dulce’s name and face fresh in people’s minds.

