  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMMichael Moore Ministries
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Service on SEPTA’s Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line has been restored between Center City and Malvern. SEPTA was forced to delay and suspend lines on Saturday after strong storms across the Delaware Valley on Halloween night caused power problems.

Cell phone video captured passengers stuck for nearly three hours on SEPTA’s Paoli-Thorndale line.

SEPTA blames fallen and tangled wires near 30th Street Station for the long delays.

Amtrak has also resumed service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

Comments