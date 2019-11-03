  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. According to police, the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of N. 60th Street.

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound while attempting to rob another man at gunpoint.

The would-be robber then ran to a porch where he collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the intended victim had a license to carry a firearm.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

