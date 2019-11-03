Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. According to police, the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of N. 60th Street.
Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound while attempting to rob another man at gunpoint.
The would-be robber then ran to a porch where he collapsed.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, the intended victim had a license to carry a firearm.
