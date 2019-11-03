PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman who police say shot two people in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. According to officials, the gunfire erupted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside of a residence on the 2100 block of N. 28th Street.

According to police, a man in his 30s was shot in the right side of his chest and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman also in her 30s was shot one time in the face and one time in the neck. She was rushed to a nearby hospital as well, her condition is unknown.

“There was a small fire in the residence and they were met by a female who had been shot. It’s unknown where she was inside the house when she was shot but she told them that she heard a knock on the door and let a male in,” Philadelphia Police Captain Thomas Davidson said. We don’t know if the fire was intentionally set or during the act, there were apparently candles in there.”

Police say the suspect they are looking for was wearing tan pants and tan boots.

An investigation is ongoing.