PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man and injured a 14-year-old boy. The shooting happened at North 55th and Pearl Streets, just after noon Sunday.
Police say the 23-year-old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
The teen was shot twice in the right side of his back and once in his right hand. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
