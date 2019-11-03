Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted on the 3000 block of Ruth Street, just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the victim was shot in the head and in the lower back.
Police rushed him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
“We received information from passersby that there was an argument and then they heard gunshots. Police officers on the block found multiple shell casings, about eight shell casings, three projectiles, one live round and obviously blood where the victim was found,” Philadelphia Police Capt. George Fuchs said.
No word on a suspect or motive.
