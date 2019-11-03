  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jake Arrieta, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020 on Saturday. The 33-year-old right-hander was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year.

He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Arrieta was the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star team the following season and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He left as a free agent after the 2017 season and signed a deal with the Phillies that will wind up paying $75 million over three seasons.

Arrieta was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia in 2018.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments