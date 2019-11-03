Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in the city’s Kensington section. Flames broke out at Allegheny Avenue and C Street, just before noon Sunday.
Officials say the warehouse is abandoned.
.@PhillyFireDept crews battle large abandoned warehouse fire near Allegheny Avenue and C Street in Kensington area; no injuries, residents told to stay inside to avoid heavy smoke inhalation@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VYY1QlZGPi
— Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) November 3, 2019
There have been no reported injuries.
Residents are being told to stay inside to avoid heavy smoke inhalation.
You must log in to post a comment.