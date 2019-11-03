  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in the city’s Kensington section. Flames broke out at Allegheny Avenue and C Street, just before noon Sunday.

Officials say the warehouse is abandoned.

There have been no reported injuries.

Residents are being told to stay inside to avoid heavy smoke inhalation.

