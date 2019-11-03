CBS3 Pet Project: Stressed Owners Have Stressed Dogs





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about stress and how a pet owners’ stress levels can be passed off to their pets.

Also on Saturday night, CBS3’s own Jan Carabeo and Pet Project’s Carol Erickson attended the annual Bark & Whine Gala to benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA. This year, the event honored all of the volunteers dedicated to the fight against animal cruelty.

All of the money raised at the event will go toward the non-profit group’s efforts to improve animal welfare across the state.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Patches is a sweet 4-year-old hound mix and is wonderful with other dogs. He has one brown and one blue eye.

Chrispo is a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix who recently came into the shelter as a stray. He can be fearful at first, but bonds to people quite quickly. He allows being picked up, loves wearing sweaters and promises to be your best friend. He also LOVES other dogs! He is approved for a home with kids of all ages.

Biscuit is a 5-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix who is super sweet and loves people. She is very cuddly and super tiny! She does like to chase squirrels and birds and experiences some separation anxiety as well. Biscuit is looking for a home in a quiet neighborhood where she will not be left alone often. She is sensitive to traffic and loud noises and will get nervous in high volume areas.

Big Guy is a 15-year-old longhair cat who was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team. He is very friendly and loves pets. He is looking for a home to live out his golden years!