PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Creativity has become a huge part of the perfect gender reveal and a couple from Bloomsburg, Pa. has hopes that Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz will help them announce the gender of baby Carson.
Jerika Mertz and her fiance Seth Loff are naming their future child Carson regardless of the baby’s gender.
The couple had field passes for the Eagles game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and were hoping to get Carson Wentz’s help to announce the baby’s gender.
They brought two signs with them. One read, “Carson Wentz, please help reveal baby Carson’s gender,” and the other had “Carson” written in blue on one side and in purple on the other.
The couple will find out the gender of the baby on Tuesday and will post pictures with the blue or purple “Carson” sign to announce the gender.
While they weren’t able to get Carson Wentz’s attention prior to the game, they are hoping Wentz will see their wish through social media.
Carson Loff is due in April.
