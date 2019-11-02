  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was stabbed during a home invasion in West Philadelphia. Police say the suspect broke into the victim’s home on the 6100 block of Vine Street around 2:13 a.m. Saturday and cut the victim on the arm with a knife.

The suspect fled the home with a television, cell phone and air pods.

The 43-year-old man was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

