PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was stabbed during a home invasion in West Philadelphia. Police say the suspect broke into the victim’s home on the 6100 block of Vine Street around 2:13 a.m. Saturday and cut the victim on the arm with a knife.
The suspect fled the home with a television, cell phone and air pods.
The 43-year-old man was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
