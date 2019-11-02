PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who they say tried to lure a young girl into his truck in Northeast Philadelphia. This incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block if Teton Road.
Police tweeted out a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.
DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS TRUCK? it was being operated by a W/M in his 50's, appx. 6', with a black shirt and jeans. This individual ATTEMPTED TO LURE a young girl into his vehicle on 11/1 at appx 5:55PM on the 3500 Block of Teton Road in the NE. Please call 911 w/info and RT pic.twitter.com/IrC8d5SBMq
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) November 2, 2019
The driver is being described as a man in his 50s wearing a black shirt and jeans.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.