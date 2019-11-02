  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who they say tried to lure a young girl into his truck in Northeast Philadelphia. This incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the 3500 block if Teton Road.

Police tweeted out a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver is being described as a man in his 50s wearing a black shirt and jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

