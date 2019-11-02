Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 57-year-old man in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was struck by a dark-colored Honda on the 3300 block of North 17th Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital with broken bones and head trauma.
He is listed in critical but stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
