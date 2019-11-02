Comments
LAUREL, Del. (CBS) — A man is facing drug charges after a child accidentally ingested heroin in Delaware. State Police say they were called to a residence for an 11-year-old cardiac arrest victim on Monday, upon arrival troopers found several small bags containing heroin in the child’s pocket.
According to police, the heroin came from an Altoid container the child’s friend picked up in their father’s car.
Investigators say that friend did not know what it was and gave it to the victim.
Police have charged the father, 31-year-old Gilbert Dickerson, after finding dozens of bags of heroin in his home.
The child was transported to the AI DuPont Children’s Hospital.
There is no word on the child’s condition at this time.
