PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are releasing a new ticketing option for fans starting Saturday. The “Assembly Room Last Call” ticket option allows fans to buy standing-room-only tickets for $25.
The program offers 200 standing-room-only tickets which will be released at 9 a.m. every game day.
Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Wells Fargo Center box office or online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com
“We understand that the Assembly Room attracts a segment of fans that may prefer to make more spontaneous decisions to attend a game, and the Last Call tickets ensure these fans can access tickets securely on the day of the game without having to pay a mark-up on the secondary market,” Chief Business Officer of the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center Mike Shane said. “We also want to encourage a new, walk-up culture here at the Wells Fargo Center, particularly among our fans in the surrounding neighborhoods in South Philadelphia.”
Last call!
200 $25 tickets in the Assembly Room have just been released as we host the Leafs tonight. Get them while you can!
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 2, 2019
The first set of Assembly Room Last Call tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. ahead of the Flyers-Maple Leafs game.
