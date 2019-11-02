  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Flyers, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wells Fargo Center


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers are releasing a new ticketing option for fans starting Saturday. The “Assembly Room Last Call” ticket option allows fans to buy standing-room-only tickets for $25.

The program offers 200 standing-room-only tickets which will be released at 9 a.m. every game day.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Wells Fargo Center box office or online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com

“We understand that the Assembly Room attracts a segment of fans that may prefer to make more spontaneous decisions to attend a game, and the Last Call tickets ensure these fans can access tickets securely on the day of the game without having to pay a mark-up on the secondary market,” Chief Business Officer of the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center Mike Shane said. “We also want to encourage a new, walk-up culture here at the Wells Fargo Center, particularly among our fans in the surrounding neighborhoods in South Philadelphia.”

The first set of Assembly Room Last Call tickets go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. ahead of the Flyers-Maple Leafs game.

