



WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Severe weather tore through the region on Halloween night. In Warminster, downed power lines have wreaked havoc on local roadways and businesses. The National Weather Service says there were no tornadoes in Bucks County, but it was straight line winds of 110 mph that caused major damage in the county.

Many homes and businesses are still without power Friday afternoon.

Crews have been working all day trying to fix nine utility poles that toppled over because of strong winds.

Residents in Montgomery County have been hurt, too.

‘Looked Like A Bomb Went Off’: EF-2 Tornado Destroys, Damages Dozens Of Homes In Thornbury Township, Delaware County

From up above, Chopper 3 captured images of a home on the 100 block of Tennis Street in Ambler.

Strong winds from overnight storms uprooted a massive tree, causing the second floor of the home to collapse on the first.

The tree injured and trapped an elderly couple — 80- and 70-year-old grandparents.

Seven miles away in Abington Township, drivers struggled on the roads amid dangerous downpours.

Over in Hatboro, another resident’s home took a hit.

PECO and Verizon crews spent the day restoring power on Highway 132 in Warminster.

An entire shopping center on West Street Road has been in the dark. ShopRite owner Joe Cowhey had to bring in a generator and throw out some food.

“This is my business, this is my life and when there’s no power and I can’t have customers come in the store — we’ve had to throw out a lot of products. It really hurts us,” Cowhey said.

Crews say they will remain on scene until at least 6 a.m. Saturday. That’s when they hope to have the power turned back on.