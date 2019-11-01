Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sanitation worker was rushed to the hospital after a box exploded in the back of a sanitation truck in West Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened on the 400 block of North 53rd Street around 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Police say they received a 911 call reporting a box exploding in the back of the sanitation truck, injuring a worker.
The employee was transported by his manager to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
The bomb squad is heading to the scene.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.