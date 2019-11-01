Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say punched a woman and hit her with a bar stool after being denied access into a Kensington bar. The aggravated assault happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue on Oct. 18 at 2:25 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old woman got into a verbal argument with a man after she refused to allow him into the bar.
During the argument, the man punched the woman in the face. He then picked up a bar stool and struck the woman and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan — possibly a Pontiac G-6.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3243.
