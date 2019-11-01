PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple sexual assaults that happened in the Oxford Circle section of the city earlier this month. Twenty-year-old Drean Tabb was taken into custody on Friday, but has not yet been charged.
Police say Tabb raped two teens after they got off a SEPTA buses in separate incidents at Bustleton and Levick Streets.
“The victims are both teenagers — 16 and 18 — they’re both high school students,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said in a press conference last week. “They both were returning home from work when they got off the bus.”
In each case, detectives say the suspect choked his victims, overpowering them in dark alleys and in one case, only feet from Roosevelt Boulevard.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.