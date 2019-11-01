  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Frank Tarantella, Local, Local TV, Peter Ricioppo, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a brutal beating at a South Philadelphia bar that left a man in a coma. Philadelphia police are searching for 31-year-old Peter Ricioppo for the assault that took place inside Cookies Bar on Oct. 11.

The Citizen’s Crime Commission says Frank Tarantella was found lying on the sidewalk outside the bar on the corner of Oregon and Alder Streets, around 11:30 p.m.

Credit: CBS3

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is currently in a coma.

Ricioppo is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds. His last known address is on the 2600 block of South Watts Street.

Anyone with information on Ricioppo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013.

The Citizen’s Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward.

Comments