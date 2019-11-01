PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a brutal beating at a South Philadelphia bar that left a man in a coma. Philadelphia police are searching for 31-year-old Peter Ricioppo for the assault that took place inside Cookies Bar on Oct. 11.
The Citizen’s Crime Commission says Frank Tarantella was found lying on the sidewalk outside the bar on the corner of Oregon and Alder Streets, around 11:30 p.m.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is currently in a coma.
Ricioppo is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds. His last known address is on the 2600 block of South Watts Street.
Anyone with information on Ricioppo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013.
The Citizen’s Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward.
You must log in to post a comment.