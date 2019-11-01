PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an assault at a South Philadelphia bar earlier this month. Philadelphia police are searching for 31-year-old Peter Ricioppo for the assault that took place inside Cookies Bar on Oct. 11.
Ricioppo is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 200 pounds. His last known address is on the 2600 block of South Watts Street.
On the same night at the bar, a fight left Frank Tarantella in a coma. The Citizen’s Crime Commission says Tarantella was found lying on the sidewalk outside the bar on the corner of Oregon and Alder Streets, around 11:30 p.m.
Tarantella is currently at Jefferson Hospital.
Police say it’s not known yet if Ricioppo was involved in the assault of Tarantella, but is wanted for another assault during the same incident.
Anyone with information on Ricioppo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013.
