Olney defeats Central 24-14
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh defeats Abington 56-42
Lenape defeats Cherokee 34-18
Pennsville defeats Schalick 32-0
Paulsboro defeats Gateway 36-20
Cedar Creek defeats Camden Catholic 41-7
Pleasantville defeats Middle Township 28-7
Clearview defeats Moorestown 20-6
Highland defeats Paul VI 49-7
Hamilton defeats Lawrence 27-6
