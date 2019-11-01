PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a bright red track suit accused of firing shots at another man during a physical altercation in East Germantown. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Locust Avenue.
Police say two men were involved in a physical altercation and at one point they both fell to the ground. After about one minute on the ground, the man wearing the red track suit pulled out a hand gun.
Police say he then stood up and started firing in the direction of the man he was fighting with.
Evidence from the scene indicates shots were fired back in the direction of the man in the red track suit.
Both offenders fled the area on foot.
The suspect in the red track suit is described as a African American man, large build, in his mid-to-late 20s, with a medium complexion, wearing a velour-looking red track suit and white sneakers.
Police have not released information on the other man involved in the altercation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
